Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

EIX opened at $59.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

