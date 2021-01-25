Tiaa Fsb Makes New $673,000 Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

