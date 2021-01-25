Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after buying an additional 106,665 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $34.66 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

