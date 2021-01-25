Tiaa Fsb Has $2.04 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $84.13 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $84.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

