Tiaa Fsb Has $1.82 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

