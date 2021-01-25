Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,103 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $11.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

