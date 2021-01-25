Tiaa Fsb Acquires Shares of 12,504 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $96.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82. The stock has a market cap of $221.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

