Tiaa Fsb Acquires 1,046 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

