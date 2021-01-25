Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.86. Thor Industries posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 328.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,691 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,568,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.14. 1,892,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

