THETA (THETA) Price Hits $2.17

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00006319 BTC on popular exchanges. THETA has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $180.09 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.38 or 0.00739503 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.01 or 0.04192086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016923 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017694 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

