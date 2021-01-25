The Westaim Co. (WED.V) (CVE:WED) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.60

Shares of The Westaim Co. (WED.V) (CVE:WED) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 56915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.26. The company has a current ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The firm has a market cap of C$370.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98.

About The Westaim Co. (WED.V) (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Westaim Co. (WED.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Westaim Co. (WED.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.