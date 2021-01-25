The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEGRY. UBS Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

