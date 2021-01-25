The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,859 shares during the period. The Shyft Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $2,385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $1,022,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $27,820,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHYF. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SHYF opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

