The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.25 Million

Analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post $169.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.00 million and the highest is $175.50 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $179.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $673.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $679.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $784.25 million, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $788.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $32.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

