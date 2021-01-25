The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $130.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $320.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.65. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

