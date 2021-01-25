The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 61,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

NYSE:PNC opened at $152.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

