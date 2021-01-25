The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. The Macerich reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.77.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Macerich by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAC traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.20 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

