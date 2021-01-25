The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $38,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

NYSE HD opened at $284.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

