The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.78. 29,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

