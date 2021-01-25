The Graph (GRT) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001715 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $713.51 million and $280.44 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

GRT is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

