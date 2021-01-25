The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Reduced by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $202.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.66. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

