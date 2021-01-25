The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after acquiring an additional 820,989 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,231,000 after acquiring an additional 208,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 74,737 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 586.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 626,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,108,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $29.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

