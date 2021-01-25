The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The AES during the third quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The AES during the third quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The AES by 301.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in The AES by 1,729.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

