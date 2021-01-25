Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) and MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) Critical Review

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) and MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Textainer Group and MediGreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textainer Group 9.70% 4.53% 1.10% MediGreen N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Textainer Group and MediGreen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textainer Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Textainer Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Textainer Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Textainer Group is more favorable than MediGreen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of Textainer Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MediGreen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Textainer Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediGreen has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Textainer Group and MediGreen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textainer Group $619.76 million 1.88 $56.72 million $0.96 21.30 MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Textainer Group has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Summary

Textainer Group beats MediGreen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.3 million containers, representing 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

MediGreen Company Profile

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

