Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.58.

Shares of TXRH opened at $79.71 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $6,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,113,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,793,531. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

