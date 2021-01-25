Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.22.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.73. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,217,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 533,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after acquiring an additional 472,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

