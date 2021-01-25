TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) Insider Charles Pellerin Acquires 800 Shares

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) insider Charles Pellerin bought 800 shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,207,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,722,450.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Charles Pellerin bought 7,100 shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,900.90.

Shares of TSE TVK traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.75. 686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.50 and a 12 month high of C$17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.23 million and a PE ratio of 11.12.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

About TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

