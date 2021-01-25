Terracoin Trading Up 8.9% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $351,561.61 and $182.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,333.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.01354380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.35 or 0.00529058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002443 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

Buying and Selling Terracoin

