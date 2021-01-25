Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Downgraded by Investec

Investec lowered shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCEHY. OTR Global upgraded Tencent to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Tencent in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.55.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $90.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Tencent had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

