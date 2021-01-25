TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.04

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 29813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 1.5% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TELUS by 8.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

