Telsey Advisory Group Lowers GameStop (NYSE:GME) to Underperform

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 49.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

GameStop stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $17,188,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.0% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 129,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in GameStop by 43.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

