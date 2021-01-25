TE Connectivity (TEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.25-1.25 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.25 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $128.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of -178.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

