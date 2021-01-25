TD Securities Boosts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.
LIF stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$32.50. 121,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.
