TD Securities Boosts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) alerts:

LIF stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$32.50. 121,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$52.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.8699995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.