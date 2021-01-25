TD Securities Boosts Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target to $7.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $6.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 62.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CHPRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Champion Iron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Shares of CHPRF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.30. 10,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,929. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

