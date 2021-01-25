TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.38 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.22. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

