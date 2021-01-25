Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 3,595 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,332,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

IWN traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $142.87. The stock had a trading volume of 103,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,195. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

