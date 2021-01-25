Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 276 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.92. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

