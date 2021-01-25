Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.84. 87,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

