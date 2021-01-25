Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 719 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$51.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,271. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

