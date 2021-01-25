Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $23.33 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,725,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,554,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $209.93.

