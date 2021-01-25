Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 608,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,316. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

