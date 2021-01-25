Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,914. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

