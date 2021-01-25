Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 692,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,253 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $122,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,987. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

