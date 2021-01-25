Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $204.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.03 and its 200-day moving average is $172.94. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 879,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

