Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Lifted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

