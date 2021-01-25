Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.
Separately, Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th.
NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $52.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -116.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.
