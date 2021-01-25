Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $52.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -116.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.