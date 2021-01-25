T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,353,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after buying an additional 345,620 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,244,000 after buying an additional 310,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 846,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,425,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $156.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,057. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $161.13. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

