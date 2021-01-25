T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the highest is $2.73. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.70. 23,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,057. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.88. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $161.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

