Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of SYY opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11. Sysco has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

