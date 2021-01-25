Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.59 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $70.59 million and $697,061.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Syntropy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00070587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.13 or 0.00737203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.78 or 0.04213950 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017144 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,641,729 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

Buying and Selling Syntropy

Syntropy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

